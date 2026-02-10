David Bowie's Diet In The '70s Wasn't Exactly Normal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

David Bowie was both a complex man and a surprisingly simple one. The singer who embodied Ziggy Stardust loved a good shepherd's pie as a comfort classic, and he wasn't afraid to contribute his penne puttanesca recipe to the odd cookbook. In the 1970s, however, Bowie lived a more minimalist lifestyle when it came to his diet. In "Strange Fascination: David Bowie: The Definitive Story," author David Buckley writes that, while producing the 1979 Iggy Pop album "Soldier," Bowie survived almost entirely on a diet of milk and red or green peppers.

While this diet is well documented in Bowie's life during the late '70s, it occurred earlier as well. "Cracked Actor," a rockumentary filmed in 1974, featured interviews with Bowie while he was on tour in Los Angeles. In one of the film's first scenes, Bowie drinks milk straight out of the carton as he rides through the middle of the desert. It's one of the only times you see him touch any kind of sustenance in the entire film. According to those who worked with him, Bowie would sometimes pick at other dishes served to him, but he otherwise consumed very little, if anything at all.

As you might guess, this was hardly good for him. Bowie's weight plummeted during these long periods of not eating, eventually bottoming out around 90 pounds. For a 5-foot-10-inch man, this made him frighteningly gaunt and pale. Later, Bowie would re-embrace food, and he even became known as a croque monsieur devotee. Notably, though, that period of his life in which he'd ask for a glass of milk over food occurred not because he was a picky eater, but rather for a darker reason.