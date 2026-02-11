What To Know Before Baking A Whole Wheat Sourdough Loaf

Did you start baking sourdough in 2020 as a pandemic baker? If you're still at it, congrats, since it's not the easiest to master, and it's common to make some of the biggest beginner mistakes. That includes making ingredient swaps without knowing what you're doing. For one thing, you can't just replace all of the bread flour in a recipe with whole wheat flour. Nathan Myhrvold, co-author of the cookbook "Modernist Bread at Home," told The Takeout the reason.

"Whole wheat flours behave differently than refined flours. The presence of bran and germ can affect a bread's volume and interfere with gluten development. As a result, 100% whole wheat flour breads [are] denser than breads made with refined white bread flour," he explained.

This isn't to say that you can't bake sourdough bread that's at least partly whole wheat. As Myhrvold advised, " ... If you enjoy the taste and texture of whole wheat flour and want to customize it, we recommend a ratio of 80% white wheat bread flour to 20% whole wheat flour." Whole wheat flour can also be used in sourdough starter, as long as it's not a high-gluten variety. Another option is to find a recipe for country-style sourdough bread that includes a smaller percentage of whole wheat flour in addition to a higher amount of bread flour. Even though it won't be the main flour, Myhrvold said, "Think of the second flour as something akin to a seasoning that allows you to get creative as a baker, with the bread flour forming a structural scaffolding."