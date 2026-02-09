John Lennon's Favorite Breakfast Included This Divisive Sausage

John Lennon gained an appreciation of cooking and comfort cuisine during his lifetime. This included foods like curry, homemade bread, and a variety of drinks, such as the creamy brandy Alexander cocktail that got Lennon into drunken trouble one night. There was one comfort food, though, that he was always very fond of. According to personal assistant May Pang, who briefly became Lennon's lover, the man was absolutely smitten with having black pudding for breakfast.

In 1973, the pair spent 18 months together by her recollection, in a period of time sometimes known as The Lost Weekend. During this separation from Yoko Ono, Pang and Lennon lived together, sharing meals and life experiences. According to Pang, the man had an insatiable appetite in the mornings and liked lavish breakfasts with tomatoes, chips (similar to American fries), and black pudding from a local butcher. Lennon enjoyed the luscious pudding as part of a full English breakfast, a classic spread that often includes beans, eggs, bacon, mushrooms, toast, and more. Given that the pair were living between Los Angeles and New York City during their time together, it makes sense then that he'd be excited to eat a staple from his homeland.

Pang, however, was not experienced with the dish. Lennon instructed her to "just fry it up," which she did, much to his delight (via Daily Mail). Pang noted that it gave the kitchen a strong odor, but he loved the stuff anyway, so she kept making it. When he returned to Ono, Lennon didn't seem to eat these kinds of breakfasts much anymore. He did consume an iconic corned beef deli sandwich as his last meal, but it's likely black pudding wasn't on the menu as much during his final years.