The Iconic Deli Sandwich That Served As John Lennon's Last Meal

In the final hours of his life, John Lennon enjoyed a meal that was as quintessentially New York (even though we Clevelanders might have a thing or two to say about that) as the city itself. He savored a corned beef sandwich from the legendary Stage Deli in Midtown Manhattan. This establishment was known for its towering sandwiches and celebrity clientele; the Stage Deli was a cultural landmark that had been serving classic deli eats since 1937. According to James L. Dickerson's book "Last Suppers: If the World Ended Tomorrow, What Would Be Your Last Meal?," Lennon stopped by the deli on December 8, 1980, hours before he was tragically killed outside his residence at The Dakota.

Lennon had long embraced the city's food culture, and the choice of a simple yet hearty corned beef sandwich reflected his appreciation for something comfortable and classic. The Stage Deli, famous for naming its sandwiches after celebrities, was the perfect setting for someone of Lennon's stature. For fans, the detail about his last meal adds a bittersweet note, highlighting his connection to everyday moments in the city he loved. Even decades later, the Stage Deli (which closed in 2012) is remembered for its deep ties to New York's cultural scene, and Lennon's final meal there has only added to its lore.