The Creamy Cocktail That Got John Lennon In Drunken Trouble One Night

West Hollywood's Troubadour is a legendary music venue that has been open since 1957. Countless iconic singers and bands have performed here, with many making their debuts on its stage. But some of its historical events happened off stage, as was the case of John Lennon's drunken night that got him kicked out on March 12, 1974 (he's pictured above on said night, smiling, in round glasses). It wasn't too much beer or one too many shots; it was too many brandy Alexanders that got one of the Beatles' frontmen sloshed.

Lennon was with friends that night, and the music-comedy duo, the Smothers Brothers, was performing on stage. Lennon, who had never tried the sweet, creamy cocktail, likened it to a milkshake and was so smitten with it that he ordered multiple. Thoroughly toasted, he began to get belligerent and heckle the performers — to the point where security had to forcefully escort him out of the building. Sober (and likely hungover) the next day, he apologized to the Troubadour and the Smothers Brothers, who admitted they egged him on the night before as comedians. The following year, Lennon was questioned about the incident by the BBC, and he fully admitted, "I got drunk and shouted. It was the first night I'd drank brandy Alexanders, which is brandy and milk, folks ..."

There's no excuse for his behavior, but Lennon was classy enough to say sorry. And, if we're being honest, it is hard to stop drinking that fantastically delicious cocktail, which tastes like a frosty for adults.