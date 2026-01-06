The Creamy Cocktail That Got John Lennon In Drunken Trouble One Night
West Hollywood's Troubadour is a legendary music venue that has been open since 1957. Countless iconic singers and bands have performed here, with many making their debuts on its stage. But some of its historical events happened off stage, as was the case of John Lennon's drunken night that got him kicked out on March 12, 1974 (he's pictured above on said night, smiling, in round glasses). It wasn't too much beer or one too many shots; it was too many brandy Alexanders that got one of the Beatles' frontmen sloshed.
Lennon was with friends that night, and the music-comedy duo, the Smothers Brothers, was performing on stage. Lennon, who had never tried the sweet, creamy cocktail, likened it to a milkshake and was so smitten with it that he ordered multiple. Thoroughly toasted, he began to get belligerent and heckle the performers — to the point where security had to forcefully escort him out of the building. Sober (and likely hungover) the next day, he apologized to the Troubadour and the Smothers Brothers, who admitted they egged him on the night before as comedians. The following year, Lennon was questioned about the incident by the BBC, and he fully admitted, "I got drunk and shouted. It was the first night I'd drank brandy Alexanders, which is brandy and milk, folks ..."
There's no excuse for his behavior, but Lennon was classy enough to say sorry. And, if we're being honest, it is hard to stop drinking that fantastically delicious cocktail, which tastes like a frosty for adults.
What is a brandy Alexander?
The first printed recipe for a brandy Alexander was featured in 1937 in "Cafe Royal Cocktail Book" by William J. Tarling. It called for a combination of brandy or cognac, crème de cacao, and heavy cream — shaken and served straight up. John Lennon's description of the drink to the BBC wasn't exactly spot on. The drink is a spin on an earlier cocktail called an Alexander, which was made of equal parts gin, crème de cacao, and heavy cream, and is credited to a bartender named Troy Alexander. Accounts differ, with some historians agreeing that he made the drink in celebration of a railroad company's marketing campaign, while others believe the drink was created to honor Grover Cleveland Alexander, a professional Philadelphia-based baseball player.
The brandy Alexander became a popular and indulgent drink, with the Lennon incident undoubtedly raising awareness of the cocktail. Over time, mixologists and home drink-slingers have adjusted the recipe to include different flavors and ingredients, although the original brandy Alexander is an excellent choice as an after-dinner or celebration drink. You can add coffee or orange liqueur, and even turn it into an actual milkshake (like Lennon described it) by blitzing the drink with some ice cream. It's also great with some whipped cream and a grating of fresh nutmeg on top. For the holidays, add a touch of mint with crème de menthe and garnish with a mini candy cane, or consider swapping the heavy cream for eggnog.