If You Notice This At A Restaurant, It's Time To Pay Your Bill And Leave

When you've struck that perfect balance between good food, on-point drinks, lively conversation, and attractive ambience, no one wants to dispel the magic by asking for the check at a restaurant. But while service industry professionals want you to thoroughly enjoy yourself every time you dine out, that doesn't mean you should treat the restaurant like the dining room in your house. At a certain point, it's time to go home, and if you pay just a bit of attention, you'll notice the staff giving you lots of cues for when you should call it a night.

To get an inside look, we spoke to Frankie Weinberg, author, distinguished professor of management at Loyola University New Orleans, and co-owner of Pomelo and Good Catch restaurants in New Orleans. "If the team is cleaning up around you, yes, that does often softly signal that closing time is near," Weinberg told The Takeout. He added, "Soft cues such as lights coming up, music shutting down, sweeping happening at tables in other sections, and check drops without being asked all signal that a restaurant is closing."

Tasks that fall into this category could also include wiping down tables and chairs, restocking bottles of wine, polishing glasses, rolling silverware, cleaning off menus, tidying waiter stations, organizing credit card receipts, or counting cash. Staff do complete many of these types of duties — known as sidework — throughout a shift, but if you see nearly everyone working on something like this at the end of the night, it's a good indication that you should ask for the check.