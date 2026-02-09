How NYC's 'Pizza Principle' Has Disappeared Amid Years Of Rising Costs

Among the staggering number of restaurants in New York City, some of the most prominent may be NY-style pizza places. When one thinks of The Big Apple, the intricate subway system may also come to mind. While these city staples may sound like they're completely unrelated, they have a fascinating tie that has persisted across decades.

In 1980, a New York Times reporter wrote about a strange occurrence — when pizza prices rose and fell, so did subway fares. This phenomenon, reportedly observed all the way back to the 1960s, showed that a slice of pizza and one ride token tended to cost almost the same at any given time. The curious trend was aptly named the "Pizza Principle." Although perhaps originally meant as humor, many columnists and even economists have used the Pizza Principle to predict or monitor the cost of living and inflation in New York City. It was shockingly accurate even into the 2000s.

Unfortunately, around the COVID-19 outbreak, the price of a pizza slice and subway fare diverged in a big way when pizza prices began to skyrocket. Now, even a simple slice of cheese pizza, called a "plain slice" according to proper NYC pizza etiquette, costs an average of around $4. By comparison, the price of a subway ride is $3. This dollar difference may not seem huge, but it's enough that the two prices no longer correlate as they did before. In fact, some trace the origins of the split back to 2015, when subway fare was briefly higher. However, pizza prices began to pull ahead in 2021.