Ham Vs Turkey: Which Deli Meat Brings More Protein To Your Sandwich?

It seems like protein is on a lot of people's minds with the rise of incorporating protein powder, protein drinks, and even protein noodles into diets across the United States. And there's good reason to eat plenty of protein: It helps you stay full, gives you energy, and builds muscle. If you're also riding the protein wave, you'll want to know which cold cut sandwich filling — ham or turkey — is the better choice. While both beloved deli meats pack a protein punch, there is a narrow winner: turkey!

When it comes to which lunch meat to gobble up, a 2-ounce serving of Hillshire Farm's Ultra Thin Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey Breast has 10 grams of protein, while a 2-ounce serving of smoked ham from the same company has 9 grams. Even though choosing turkey over ham is an effective grocery swap to create a high protein shopping list, the difference is small enough that if you're not a fan of turkey, ham is a perfectly acceptable substitute.

Remember, though, that there are other nutritional considerations when it comes to deli meats, including calorie count, fat, and sodium. For instance, this ham has 610 milligrams of sodium and 3 grams of total fat per serving, while the turkey comes in lower with 600 milligrams of sodium and 2 grams of fat. The caloric content is the same, so the healthiest deli meat choice for you will be based on your own goals and taste preferences.