11 Toppings That Make Coffee Ice Cream Cafe-Worthy

Who doesn't appreciate a classic scoop of coffee ice cream with a sweet drizzle of chocolate syrup? Nothing wrong with that. But we got to thinking: Can't we give our favorite coffee ice cream a glow up? Specifically, how about something a bit more gourmet?

Coffee ice cream has a unique flavor profile. It's not cloyingly sweet like many flavors, which lends itself to vast possibilities for exquisite pairings. Or toppings, to be exact. Coffee ice cream is creamy with a depth of richness characterized by a distinctly roasted, near-bitter-burnt quality (but in the very best way). With that quality comes an invitation to marriage, but not just any match will do.

For real gourmet quality combination inspiration, we approached coffee ice cream scoops like our favorite cafe sip. It's pretty amazing what coffee shops have done to elevate the standard cup of Joe, adding foam, spice, elements of cream, and even crunch. Each addition retains the basic foundation of unique coffee flavor, and is specifically chosen to match it note for note. So, we thought to take that matchmaking mentality and bring it to our bowls (or parfait glasses). From nutty crunches and caramelized add-ons to unexpected savory sprinklings alongside bakery-inspired flourishes, we present the best ice cream toppings that turn coffee ice cream into a cafe-level creation.