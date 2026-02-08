The Stinky Reason McDonald's Didn't Want To Sell The Filet-O-Fish

You've probably seen the golden brown Filet-O-Fish on McDonald's menus before, even if you've never tried it. It boasts a square fillet of wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, melted cheese, and a topping of tartar sauce between two steamed buns. It's a unique item on a menu known for burgers, and offers a nostalgic alternative to red meat. This fishy sandwich has been around for well over 50 years, and we owe it all to a man named Lou Groen, who gambled on the sandwich's success against stiff opposition from the fast food giant's founder, who thought the now-beloved staple was too stinky.

Groen opened a McDonald's in Cincinnati — the first in the area – in 1959, and was surprised to find that a huge percentage of his customers weren't coming in on Fridays. This lost him a lot of money, and he quickly realized that it was because a large portion of the area was Roman Catholic. During this time, Catholics were not allowed to eat flesh meat on Fridays, so they simply didn't come in. Groen did observe, however, that they ate fried fish at other restaurants. So, he came up with a fish sandwich to serve, then went to McDonald's founder Ray Kroc to pitch it.

You might think that such ingenuity would be immediately praised, but that wasn't the case. Kroc abhorred the idea of selling fish at McDonald's, saying it would stink up the joint. He went as far as to call the idea "a bunch of crap." Another concern was whether it would be too complicated to prepare and source, so it seemed that the Filet-O-Fish was dead in the water.