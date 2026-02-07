Is Your Dutch Oven Actually Oven-Safe? Here's What To Look For

There's nothing worse than discovering that your Dutch oven can't handle high heat while it's in your actual oven. Typically, the reason for this is the materials used for the lid or handles are often made of plastic, which can only withstand temperatures between 160 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit (depending on the type of material) before melting and emitting harmful chemicals. Dutch oven lids made from glass may also not be oven-safe unless they are tempered. Untempered glass can only withstand temperatures around 300 to 390 degrees Fahrenheit before cracking or exploding.

Instead, seek out dutch ovens crafted from materials like bare or enameled cast iron, ceramic, stainless steel, or a combination. These can withstand oven temperatures up to 400 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the brand. Additionally, make sure that the lid and handles are also made of metal, ceramic, or, in some cases, phenolic resin, a durable plastic primarily used by Le Creuset for the lid knobs on some of its Dutch oven products. Its Signature black phenolic knob is safe in temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you're cooking with a Le Creuset Dutch oven with its Classic phenolic knob, it's not oven-safe beyond 390 degrees Fahrenheit. (And how do you tell them apart? The Classic knobs are imprinted with Le Creuset's name and logo, while the Signature knob feature just the name.)