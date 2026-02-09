The 12 Best Baking Cookbooks To Kick Off A Sweet 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While some are dedicating themselves to getting healthy and fit this new year, others are simply looking for the next new thing to bake up in the kitchen. And though we certainly fall into the latter category, if there's one thing we know about baking, it's that getting the perfect results isn't always easy. Unlike most types of cooking, baking comes down to a science, meaning there's very little room for error.
That said, there's no need to live life afraid of the rolling pin. Instead, we recommend getting your hands on a good book and letting the good times roll. Here, we're unveiling some of the best baking cookbooks we've found for hungry fans to enjoy in 2026. Whether you're new to the baking scene or have baked up thousands of cookies on a quest for perfection, we're almost certain you'll find a cookbook here that you need to get your hands on.
Suddenly feeling ravenous? Thought so. Join us as we dive into the 12 best baking cookbooks to help you satisfy your cravings this new year.
1. Sally's Baking 101: Foolproof Recipes from Easy to Advanced, 2025
If you've followed Sally McKenney for any length of time, you know how truly delicious her recipes are. McKenney is the creator of the Sally's Baking Addiction website and is known for offering delectable recipes to hungry fans. Sally's recent baking cookbook, "Sally's Baking 101: Foolproof Recipes from Easy to Advanced," is capturing audiences in 2026. Readers are impressed, not only with the recipes themselves, but also with McKenney's simple communication methods that make this cookbook an easy read.
"This cookbook captures everything we love about Sally's style: approachable directions, reliable results, and treats that turn out beautifully every single time," a fan gushes. "The photos are gorgeous, the tips are incredibly helpful, and the recipes are the kind you'll come back to again and again."
So, what exactly is contained in "Sally's Baking 101" cookbook? Expect everyday baked goods like vanilla cakes and pizza dough alongside creative finds, such as strawberry lemon drop cookies and jam-swirled donut muffins. This cookbook even contains a brunch section in which she breaks down how to bake everything from cinnamon rolls to Eggs Benedict breakfast casserole. Yum!
2. The King Arthur Baking Company Big Book of Bread, 2024
The King Arthur Baking Company has been around for centuries, touted for offering high-quality flour and dessert mixes to people everywhere. Now, the company is dishing up some of its best baking secrets to eager readers through the release of its cookbook, "The King Arthur Baking Company Big Book of Bread." It features countless recipes for delicious, warm homemade baked bread for you to try this new year. It explores everything from how to make an everyday French loaf to mastering the art of a braided challah. Looking for something more unique to sample? Don't worry, there are plenty of eclectic bread recipes to discover, including cheddar kimchi strata, maritozzi, and more.
"[This is a] great book for bread bakers," one Amazon customer exclaims. " [It] opens with a primer and offers a wide variety of recipes from beginner to expert. Beautiful photos. While I'm attached to my Kindle, I chose the hardcover for aesthetic appeal and ease of use while baking."
3. Sweet Tooth: 100 Desserts to Save Room For, 2024
Sarah Fennel's "Sweet Tooth: 100 Desserts to Save Room For" is a no-nonsense cookbook brimming with classic desserts. From the creator of Broma Bakery, this cookbook features many of the recipes most of us know and love, yet with a decadent new twist, including Double Chocolate Banana Bread and Strawberry Cheesecake Muffins. If you're more of a traditionalist and prefer a reliable go-to cookie recipe, no worries, traditional options await as well. "Sweet Tooth: 100 Desserts to Save Room For" features options like the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in the World, Crackle-Top Brownies, and tons of other scrumptious eats to help you satisfy your insatiable cravings.
Fans say that "Sweet Tooth: 100 Desserts to Save Room For" is a recipe book worth adding to your culinary repertoire. As one buyer puts it, "This is a wonderful baking book! It's packed full of scrumptious recipes. Easy to follow and not complicated to bake. This book was recommended by my son, as he had rave reviews about it. I have made several cookies out of this book, and I have yet to be disappointed! I also follow Sarah's blog and have made other delicious recipes as well. I highly recommend!"
4. Baking Across America: A Vintage Recipe Road Trip, 2025
B. Dylan Hollis' "Baking Across America: A Vintage Recipe Road Trip" is a creative gem with its own distinct flavor, so to speak. In this edition, Hollis takes us across the nation to explore many forgotten yet totally unforgettable regional recipes. Don't expect your run-of-the-mill recipes here. Retro dishes like Mississippi Mud, Cider Doughnuts, and Buttermilk Pie (one of the many old-school pies most have ceased to remember) are mouthwatering alternatives you can try when you're tired of whipping up the same old stuff. That doesn't mean you won't find at least a few familiar recipes hidden in its pages. Despite the many interesting and long-forgotten options, there are still a few classics that remain, including bananas foster, peach cobbler, key lime pie, and the distinct flavor of red velvet cake.
"I loved this book," a reviewer shares. "It is a perfect companion to the first one, but this one highlights each state for a recipe or more unique to that area, with some history and commentary as well. It's a history book, a baking book, and a comedy all rolled into one — it makes being in the kitchen fun again!"
5. Cookies: The Best Recipes for the Perfect Anytime Treat, 2025
Cookie fanatic? Whether you like 'em crispy, gooey, or chocolatey, "Cookies: The Best Recipes for the Perfect Anytime Treat," written by Vaughn Vreeland, is a well-rounded collection of recipes. Serving as his cookbook debut, Vreeland partnered with NYT Cooking to deliver a collection of cookie recipes that satisfy a sweet tooth. His new cookbook features 100 helpful recipes, whether you're looking to make oatmeal cookies, chocolate chip cookies, or heck, even salted margarita bars.
Fans concur that "Cookies: The Best Recipes for the Perfect Anytime Treat" is one worth looking into — one reviewer shares their adoration for the cookbook, stating, "I am very impressed with the recipes in this book. Clearly written, beautifully photographed, well presented, and inviting! Thank you for a lovely addition to my cookbook collection. I have recommended this book to a number of people who will enjoy this."
6. Zoë Bakes Cookies: Everything You Need to Know to Make Your Favorite Cookies and Bars, 2024
Another saga in the author's series, "Zoë Bakes Cookies: Everything You Need to Know to Make Your Favorite Cookies and Bars," features a loads of delectable recipes to try. It also has pointers to help you master the art of cookie cuisine. The author, Zoë François, is a professional pastry chef and baking instructor with a passion for teaching others how to pull off the perfect cookie.
The book is littered with delectable dessert options, with recipes like Cocoa Nutella Brownies and Espresso Shortbread to whet your appetite. Readers insist that this is no ordinary cookbook -– as one reader points out: "[Zoë Bakes Cookies] is very educational. If you want a book of recipes, this book includes amazing recipes, but if you want a book that will teach you something and provide a much more in-depth educational experience, this is that book. Highly recommend."
7. Sweet & Salty!: King Arthur Baking Company's Cookbook for Young Bakers, 2025
Another book from the classic brand, "Sweet & Salty!: King Arthur Baking Company's Cookbook for Young Bakers," is a bit different from other titles on the list. This sweet new rendition of deliciousness is intended for young bakers. As such, it contains spunky recipes kids will love, including pink lemonade cake, giant chocolate chip cookies, and pizza party buns. Each page is filled with easy, fun, kid-friendly recipes the whole family can enjoy.
There are plenty of folks who confirm that "Sweet & Salty!: King Arthur Baking Company's Cookbook for Young Bakers" is a great read for all ages. "Thank you, King Arthur, for a cookbook written for the big imaginations and tastes of kids, without talking down or making things too simple," a reader from Amazon states. "This is the perfect guide for older kids cooking alone, or littles working with a grownup, with recipes specifically designed to capture their attention."
Remember, "Sweet & Salty!: King Arthur Baking Company's Cookbook for Young Bakers" is written with children in mind. However, many recipes throughout the book may require parental supervision. This is especially true concerning the youngest kitchen explorers.
8. Bake It Off: An Unofficial Taylor Swift–Inspired Cookbook for Every Era, from Breakfast to Midnight, 2025
Whether you're a devoted Swiftie or know of one, "Bake It Off: An Unofficial Taylor Swift–Inspired Cookbook for Every Era, from Breakfast to Midnight" is a cookbook that will bring joy to hungry fans. We know what you're thinking –- what, exactly, does baking have to do with Taylor Swift? A lot, actually. Swift is well-known for her love for the kitchen, although, admittedly, this isn't a collection of her treats. Instead, the author, Lindsey Smith, has made it her mission to pull together 50 recipes inspired by the pop star, with options like Bad Blood (Orange) Tart, Cruller Summer, and Blondies paying tribute.
"['Bake It Off: An Unofficial Taylor Swift–Inspired Cookbook for Every Era, from Breakfast to Midnight'] looks very expensive," a reader gushes. "The colors and photos are bright and shiny, the recipes are all related to Taylor's songs, plus [it has] ideas for hosting and a ton of content. Is very cute and perfect for gifting. I am very happy I bought [it]!"
9. Fat + Flour: The Art of a Simple Bake
Nicole Rucker is one accomplished baker, and, amazingly, is willing to share all of her best secrets in a single, simple book. As the owner and head chef of Fat + Flour in Los Angeles, this seasoned professional knows a thing or two about how to whip up delicious baked treats. In her book, "Fat + Flour: The Art of a Simple Bake," Rucker goes all in, offering fans recipes for classic favorites, but also multiple versions of them to keep things interesting. There are other, more eclectic recipes as well. Get a load of her Espresso and White Chocolate Chip cookies, vegan Bourbon Chocolate Chip Cookies, gluten-free Marshmallow Pecan Brownies, or even a crunchy Peanut Butter Bundt cake.
Of course, it would be wrong for us to leave you hanging without an infatuated review from a happy customer. Here's what fans over at Amazon had to say about "Fat + Flour": "Oh my goodness – where do I begin? Nicole's pie crust recipe is revolutionary! Perfect every time. There is an entire chapter on banana bread! The Classic 1980s Mom Banana Bread is heavenly — and a winner with everyone that tastes it. The Spicy Streusel-Covered Banana Bread is decadent and swoon-worthy! So many more recipes are tagged to try — and I can't wait to try them all!"
10. Super Easy and Quick Cookies Cookbook for Beginners, 2026
If you consider yourself a baking novice but still have an affinity for cookies, this cookbook is a great resource. It may not be as personable or quite as pretty as other cookbooks on the list. However, "Super Easy and Quick Cookies Cookbook for Beginners," released in 2026, is written for people looking for a basic, no-fuss approach to baking cookies.
As the name of the book implies, the recipes found in "Super Easy and Quick Cookies Cookbook for Beginners" are simple to pull together. Many of them require minimal ingredients, meaning you can get right down to baking without having to mull over your shopping list ahead of time. "This cookbook is great for someone living alone for the first time who doesn't have much kitchen experience but is looking to feed themselves well," states a happy reviewer. "The recipes are straightforward and use almost exclusively common ingredients, so you can turn to any page and be sure you can get what you need on the regular grocery run, no specialty stores needed."
Another aspect of "Super Easy and Quick Cookies Cookbook for Beginners" we love is the sheer volume of cookie recipes explored. Besides a multitude of traditional cookie options, there are also gluten-free, vegan, healthy, and even egg-free varieties for bakers with specific dietary needs. Don't forget the many eclectic options the book covers. Choices like mango cookies, breakfast cookies, and others mean there's a little somethin' for everyone.
11. Baking in the American South: 200 Recipes and Their Untold Stories, 2024
We may not be able to make it to every great soul food restaurant in the U.S. But, by learning how to bake 200 of the best southern desserts of all time, we can at least give ourselves the opportunity to relish the flavor. Written by Anne Byrn, "Baking in the American South: 200 Recipes and Their Untold Stories" spotlights recipes submitted by both home cooks and pro chefs, and readers insist each recipe is, indeed, southern-approved. "I'm a Georgia-born, NC-raised, current Alabamian resident," a reader writes. "[...] I approve of all the recipes from all of these areas. It's a large hardback book with great pictures. Highly recommend it."
So, what, exactly, does "Baking in the American South: 200 Recipes and Their Untold Stories" entail? Not only will you get first dibs on comfort food classics like cornbread, lemon ice box cake, biscuits, and more, but you'll also get the history behind each. Ultimately, this book is the perfect addition to any not-so-southern kitchen, both for novice and experienced bakers alike.
12. Gluten-Free Baking at Home, 2025
Let's face it, gluten-free baking can be tough. Without the natural chemistry of wheat flour and other ingredients, baked goods can sometimes be disappointing, especially for taste buds accustomed to the real thing. We get it. That's why the cookbook, "Gluten-Free Baking at Home," is one of our picks for 2026. It contains all the baking recipes you need, without the wheat. Within its pages, expect to find sweet options like blueberry muffins, cranberry bars, and carrot cake, alongside gluten-free versions of challah bread, cornbread, and crackers.
One customer shares her first impression of the book, stating: "I've tried a lot of gluten-free recipes that fell flat — literally — but this collection totally changed my experience in the kitchen. The recipes are easy to follow, and everything I've made so far has turned out moist, flavorful, and surprisingly close to the real thing. I especially loved the tips on getting better texture and rise without traditional flour. It's helped me feel more confident baking for myself and my gluten-sensitive family. If you want gluten-free to taste like it's not, this is the book to try." Sweet!