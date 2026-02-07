As the old saying goes, every mushroom is edible, but some mushrooms are only edible once. Certain varities will kill you if you so much as lick them (Just don't let AI try and tell you the difference), while others will give you deeply strange hallucinations. You may have heard of "magic mushrooms," which your roommate back in college wouldn't shut up about, but did you know that there's another kind of hallucinatory mushroom — one that gives you a very specific vision? Say hello to Lanmaoa asiatica, which, if not cooked properly, will make you see a bunch of tiny people.

L. asiatica, when cooked for long enough (about 20 minutes), lends a terrifically savory, umami-heavy flavor to any dish to which it's added. (If you want some savory fungi action without the trip, check out these umami mushroom recipes.) The mushroom is native to Yunnan, a province in China, where it's called Jian shou qing and often used in hot pots. If it's not cooked for long enough, however, you start to see ... well, little people. They climb under the doors, crawl up your clothes, sit on your dinner plate, and don't go away, even if your eyes are closed. These visions can last for days, so we can only assume the novelty wears off pretty quickly.