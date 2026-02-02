The Staggering Amount Of Food Served At The 2026 Grammy Awards

We don't blame you if you snoozed on the Grammys to plan your Super Bowl snacks for the upcoming weekend. As did many people, since viewership for the awards show has been dropping drastically over the last decade or so. And the event hasn't made much of a splash in the food world, except, of course, for stories about the lavish spread celebs are treated to.

Last year, for example, we saw Taylor Swift swigging $1,200 sparkling wine from a vineyard co-owned by Jay-Z. This year, however, the focus is more on food than drink, since concessionaire Levy Restaurants went overboard to make sure that no guests left the Crypto.com Arena without having packed on a few pounds. To this end, the caterers prepared 600 pounds of short rib, 15,000 shrimp, and 12,000 pieces of sushi.

Other appetizers included movie snacks with a south-of-the-border flair: chile-spiced dried mango, Corn Nuts with Tajin, lime-flavored popcorn, and Doritos chile limon dinamita. (Doritos is one of the stadium vendors.) Luxury suite guests also dined on duck carnitas flatbread with tapatio-cured egg yolk, mezcal-braised beef short rib, nopales torta, and tortilla kabobs with lime-marinated chicken and adobada beef. Up in the Delta Sky360 Club, the menu included bluefin tuna crudo and deviled eggs with char siu bacon and chili crunch. Nor did participants go thirsty, since there was enough sparkling wine on hand to pour at least 2,000 glasses.