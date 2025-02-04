The Celeb-Owned Champagne Taylor Swift Was Drinking At The Grammys
The 2025 Grammy Awards dazzled with unforgettable outfits and show-stopping performances. But amid the glitz, one moment, in particular, stood out — Taylor Swift celebrating with both a bottle of Armand de Brignac Champagne in one hand and a glass of her own in the other. Janelle Monáe's blazer draped over her shoulders and a smile on her face, Taylor was caught up in the joy of the night as she clinked glasses with Jay-Z, toasting to Beyoncé's Album of the Year win for Cowboy Carter.
While there are specific rules about champagne — like the ideal temperature to serve it and which spicy foods pair best with it — the only rule that mattered that night was sharing a toast with friends. Though Taylor didn't walk away with an award herself, her celebratory spirit was undeniable. Handing Beyoncé her Grammy for Best Country Album, it was clear that sometimes, the most memorable moments are the ones shared in friendship — complete with expensive bottles of champagne. Even if Taylor didn't take home any trophies, she certainly has the best toast of the night.
The champagne made by and for celebrities
As for the bubbly that fueled the celebration, it wasn't just any ole regular bottle of champagne — Taylor and Jay-Z were sipping on the exclusive Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs No.4., or as it's nicknamed, the Ace of Spades. With a little over 7,300 bottles made, this luxury champagne comes with a hefty price tag of originally $1,200, but can be found online retailing around $300.
Armand de Brignac, co-owned by Jaz-Z and Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, is crafted by Champagne Cattier, a family-owned house that's been perfecting the art of champagne since 1625. The grapes come from some of the best vineyards in France including the villages of Ville-sur-Arce and Chigny-les-Roses.
And, true to its extravagant reputation, the champagne is made with only the finest "tête de cuvée juice," as Robb Report puts it, offering a rich, evolving flavor profile. However, considering the rapid pace of Grammy celebrations, it's safe to say the wine likely didn't have much time to "evolve" in anyone's glass.