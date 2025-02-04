The 2025 Grammy Awards dazzled with unforgettable outfits and show-stopping performances. But amid the glitz, one moment, in particular, stood out — Taylor Swift celebrating with both a bottle of Armand de Brignac Champagne in one hand and a glass of her own in the other. Janelle Monáe's blazer draped over her shoulders and a smile on her face, Taylor was caught up in the joy of the night as she clinked glasses with Jay-Z, toasting to Beyoncé's Album of the Year win for Cowboy Carter.

While there are specific rules about champagne — like the ideal temperature to serve it and which spicy foods pair best with it — the only rule that mattered that night was sharing a toast with friends. Though Taylor didn't walk away with an award herself, her celebratory spirit was undeniable. Handing Beyoncé her Grammy for Best Country Album, it was clear that sometimes, the most memorable moments are the ones shared in friendship — complete with expensive bottles of champagne. Even if Taylor didn't take home any trophies, she certainly has the best toast of the night.