These days, the word ketchup is synonymous with a red plastic squeeze bottle of crowd-pleasing tomato-based sauce that, arguably, belongs on everything (at least in America). However, as anyone who's enjoyed fruity Philippine banana ketchup is well aware, the beloved condiment certainly doesn't have to be prepared with tomatoes. The term ketchup came into use in the late 17th century, and it has historically referred to a wide range of flavor-enhancing dips, sauces, and condiments (there is a difference).

Case in point: walnut ketchup, a tart, nut-based sauce that was particularly popular in the 19th and early 20th century in the United States and Great Britain. This unique condiment is typically made from unripe green walnuts, vinegar, onions, and a mix of seasonings and spices. That's right, not a tomato (or a sugary sweetener) in sight. The resulting acidic, piquant sauce is much thinner and tarter than the sweet, squirtable tomato ketchup that pairs so perfectly with french fries. In fact, despite its name, walnut ketchup is often compared to umami-packed Worcestershire sauce, which you're probably pronouncing wrong.