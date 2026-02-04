Stuff This Iconic Dish With Canned Chili For An Easier Weeknight Meal

If you've ever made (or even just eaten) stuffed peppers, you know how great they can be. The iconic appearance, the rich combination of flavors, and the opportunity to customize the stuffing options make this dish a hit for good reason. The only downside is that making stuffed peppers can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. It doesn't have to be, though. Using canned chili as a stuffed pepper filling makes the dish faster and easier to prepare, while still leaving you with a tasty, satisfying, appealing dinner.

Bell peppers stuffed with canned chili isn't a totally effortless meal, but it does save you a lot of time. You will need to prepare the peppers themselves by cutting off the tops and removing the seeds. Remember, red and yellow peppers are sweeter than green peppers, and which you'll want to use is a question of personal preference. Add the chili, and take care not to overfill the peppers, as this can cause them to spill during the cooking process. You will also need to decide how you're going to cook the peppers; while stuffed peppers baked in the oven are a common recipe, you can also use an air fryer.