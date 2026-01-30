Kris Jenner's Precise Instructions On What Makes A 'Great Martini' (Hint: It's Boozy)
From the woman who once told daughter Kim Kardashian that she could only raise six kids because "I had my vodka at five o'clock every day" comes the one martini worthy of the world famous momager's Baccarat stemware. "It's just a glass of vodka ... That's what that is," Khloé Kardashian observed of her mother's martini recipe, on her "Khloé In Wonder Land" podcast — to which Kris Jenner nodded, "Basically." It may involve a big ol' pour and zero vermouth, but you know this glass of vodka serves showbiz mom energy.
Decades into her martini ritual, Jenner's go-to cocktail has transformed into an art. Like other connoisseurs of the medium — think James Bond's Lillet Blanc vesper, Frank Sinatra's dry martini, and Karen Walker's bottomless v-shaped appendage on "Will & Grace" — Jenner demands precision. And zero measuring. All you need is a bottle of Belvedere, Mezzetta martini olives, a metal shaker, six ice cubes, a strainer, a martini glass, and an olive stick. Lucky for all of us, these items conveniently fit into your favorite Hermès Birkin bag.
Shake the vodka (Let's say two shots worth) with the ice until it's colder than an arctic breeze, strain or pour it into a glass, garnish with two olives, and bottoms up! As daughter Kylie Jenner remarked during a martini demo for Vogue (as she watched Kris pour vodka through a cobbler shaker, through a strainer, and into a cocktail glass), "I don't understand the point of all this." "There isn't a point," Kris confirmed. But after a few sips, you won't care if Kris Jenner's martini is only famous for being famous.
Kris Jenner's other favorite cocktails and snacks
Kris Jenner's martini may be her best-branded booze, but she sure isn't beholden to one type of tipple. If you're hoping for a cocktail with a lot less vodka, Jenner's got a drink for that. Fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" can probably quote their favorite tipsy Jenner scenes word for word. ("Walkie talkie" on a wine tour; the tequila-fueled "What's going on in this world? It's gonna be amazing" happy hour; British-accent prank calls from Malibu Wines; and every visit to Del Dotto Vineyards — never forget.)
Some might make a traditional margarita, but Jenner teams up with daughter Kendall Jenner (founder of 818 Tequila) to mix cosmos, Tom Collins, and old fashioneds; swapping out the vodka, gin, and whiskey for the agave-forward spirit. "My girlfriend and I — Debbie — would sneak off to Tijuana for margaritas," Jenner recalled of her teen years living in San Diego. And while she stocks Veuve Clicquot for champagne-mergencies, Jenner's never met a Napa Valley wine she didn't like.
Feeling peckish after a glass? Mama Kris is here. No need to concern yourself with how wine pairings actually work; these dishes go with everything. Jenner's famous layered dip puts a vegetarian spin on avocados and taco toppings, and her fam-favorite pasta primavera tops fresh veggies with ricotta cheese. For dessert, her five-ingredient lemon bundt zhuzhes up boxed Duncan Hines and Jell-O, while her fudgy brownies will make you feel like one of the Kardashian-Jenner gang. With Jenner's tips for a great martini, your next happy hour is guaranteed to be a 'tini bit better.