Kris Jenner's Precise Instructions On What Makes A 'Great Martini' (Hint: It's Boozy)

From the woman who once told daughter Kim Kardashian that she could only raise six kids because "I had my vodka at five o'clock every day" comes the one martini worthy of the world famous momager's Baccarat stemware. "It's just a glass of vodka ... That's what that is," Khloé Kardashian observed of her mother's martini recipe, on her "Khloé In Wonder Land" podcast — to which Kris Jenner nodded, "Basically." It may involve a big ol' pour and zero vermouth, but you know this glass of vodka serves showbiz mom energy.

Decades into her martini ritual, Jenner's go-to cocktail has transformed into an art. Like other connoisseurs of the medium — think James Bond's Lillet Blanc vesper, Frank Sinatra's dry martini, and Karen Walker's bottomless v-shaped appendage on "Will & Grace" — Jenner demands precision. And zero measuring. All you need is a bottle of Belvedere, Mezzetta martini olives, a metal shaker, six ice cubes, a strainer, a martini glass, and an olive stick. Lucky for all of us, these items conveniently fit into your favorite Hermès Birkin bag.

Shake the vodka (Let's say two shots worth) with the ice until it's colder than an arctic breeze, strain or pour it into a glass, garnish with two olives, and bottoms up! As daughter Kylie Jenner remarked during a martini demo for Vogue (as she watched Kris pour vodka through a cobbler shaker, through a strainer, and into a cocktail glass), "I don't understand the point of all this." "There isn't a point," Kris confirmed. But after a few sips, you won't care if Kris Jenner's martini is only famous for being famous.