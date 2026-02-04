The Right Way To Adjust The Taste Of Any Dish Like A Pro

In the world of home cooking, picking up a saltshaker and salting the bland-tasting food on your dinner plate is sort of like smacking a computer to make it function properly — it might work, but you shouldn't make a habit out of it. How, then, should you be fine-tuning a meal without that last shake of salt? We spoke to Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, about how best to adjust your food's flavor.

Thomas explained that you should be making adjustments before and during cooking with basic remedies like seasonings, herbs, fat, and salt. The fat "can be butter, bacon fat, tallow, heavy cream, depending on the dish." Seasoning can also mean a lot of things, so you have room to get creative; you can use taco seasoning for non-taco dishes like potatoes or breaded chicken, for example.

If your dish becomes too salty, Thomas says, "Adding rice or potatoes or something to absorb the salt works pretty well. Try countering with some sweetness if the dish can handle that." You might also try using dairy (but not cheese, which is itself quite salty) or simply adding more food to lower the overall salt ratio.