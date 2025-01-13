Should You Add Seasoning Before Or After Air Frying?
Once you've joined the hype train and grabbed your own air fryer, there's a bit of a learning curve to it. Sure, the actual instructions and technical application of cooking know-how aren't all that difficult, but there are tons of seemingly small tips and tricks to air frying that you just kind of have to learn as you go. These little lessons can elevate your air-fried foods and keep you from doing anything that might damage your precious new kitchen bestie right after getting it. Today, we'll take a look at how to season your air fryer food. When do you add it, how much do you need, and does it actually make a difference?
That last question is rhetorical: Always season your food unless you want a sad, bland meal that the internet would rake you across the coals for. You don't have to worry too much about specific amounts, either. Unlike some cooking methods, air frying doesn't alter the taste of your dish too much, so you don't have to worry about making up for potential flavor loss. As for when to add it, the simple answer is: It depends! In general, you want to season your food before cooking since that gives the flavors time to get acquainted and penetrate whatever you're serving up. But some foods could do with a little pop of seasoning after the cooking process is done, and some seasonings are better off saved for later.
Which foods to season before and after
So, how do you know which foods need a little extra love after you're done cooking? Here's a rule of thumb for how to season your air-fried food: If the seasonings are dry, they can wait. Some foods even do better if you season later. Take veggies, for instance. If you don't season them, they'll cook faster and more evenly in your air fryer. Just slather them with neutral oil, fry them up, and then shake the cooked veggies in your seasoning blend of choice afterward. You can also season proteins like tofu, chicken, shrimp, and fish after frying. Wait until your food is done before hitting it with salt, lemon juice, and other dry spices like paprika and garlic powder for a fresher taste.
My personal advice? It never hurts to season twice. I like to add seasoning before popping my dish into the air fryer, do a little flavor test after it's cooked, and then add more seasoning to taste. You can use this simple litmus test with everything from fries to a whole cooked chicken. Also, if you do want to air fry with seasoning, remember to add oil to any dry rub or herbs before using them. This helps the seasoning stick to your food and prevents it from burning in your air fryer, which is an avoidable tragedy that's easy to swerve.