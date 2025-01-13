Should You Add Seasoning Before Or After Air Frying?

Once you've joined the hype train and grabbed your own air fryer, there's a bit of a learning curve to it. Sure, the actual instructions and technical application of cooking know-how aren't all that difficult, but there are tons of seemingly small tips and tricks to air frying that you just kind of have to learn as you go. These little lessons can elevate your air-fried foods and keep you from doing anything that might damage your precious new kitchen bestie right after getting it. Today, we'll take a look at how to season your air fryer food. When do you add it, how much do you need, and does it actually make a difference?

That last question is rhetorical: Always season your food unless you want a sad, bland meal that the internet would rake you across the coals for. You don't have to worry too much about specific amounts, either. Unlike some cooking methods, air frying doesn't alter the taste of your dish too much, so you don't have to worry about making up for potential flavor loss. As for when to add it, the simple answer is: It depends! In general, you want to season your food before cooking since that gives the flavors time to get acquainted and penetrate whatever you're serving up. But some foods could do with a little pop of seasoning after the cooking process is done, and some seasonings are better off saved for later.