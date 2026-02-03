I Was A Fine Dining Server And This Is Why I (Almost) Never Get The Soup Of The Day

There's a time and a place for soup. Actually, there are many times and many places for soup: tomato soup from a tin topped with cheddar when you're broke and it's raining outside, pho at almost any Vietnamese hole-in-the-wall, and gruyère-and-mozzarella-topped French onion soup pretty much anywhere, and without exception. But I'll almost always pass on the soup of the day at a restaurant, because even in fancy establishments, it's designed to use up vegetables that have seen better days.

You don't have to trust just me on this, either. Sure, I've worked in a couple of nice restaurants and I write about food, but you don't know that much about me. So, how about listening to Gordon Ramsay instead? He doesn't like to order the soup of the day either. The grumpy gourmand, restaurateur, and TV personality also advises asking what the soup du jour (that's fine dining French for "soup of the day") was yesterday. And he's right — not only is soup used as an excuse to get rid of every vegetal odd and end in the kitchen, it's also regularly reheated and served two days in a row.

It's not just uncooked veg that hits the blender at the end of a restaurant's working week, either. Anything that changes on a menu might become soup, especially if it wasn't very popular. I would never bother a server by actually asking what the special was three days ago, and you probably shouldn't either. If you did, however, you might find that some of its elements are now floating around in the soup pot. For example, if the special on Saturday was chicken with crispy skin accompanied by sage butter-seared wild mushrooms, Sunday's soup might be buttery wild mushroom broth with sage, topped with chicken skin croutons.