The San Francisco Bakery With Croissants So Flaky They've Earned A Cult Following

Getting a good croissant outside of France isn't always an easy feat, but there are tons of bakeries in San Francisco that claim to be up to the challenge. In a city perhaps most well known for sourdough, French bakeries may seem like an afterthought. That is, until you come across Arsicault Bakery. Even among the many iconic northern California restaurants, Bon Appétit magazine quickly took notice of this small shop after its opening in 2015 and named it the best new bakery in the country the following year.

There are currently three locations in The City By The Bay, with a new one set to open in Palo Alto in 2026, and all of them get swamped during the morning rush for pastries and coffee. The menu is slightly different at all three, with the one on Arguello having slightly fewer offerings than the other two. However, all of these locations have one thing in common: croissants.

Plain, almond, chocolate, ham and cheese, and more are available to those who nab some before they run out. Anyone who has tried these artistic beauties can attest that they are shockingly light for how buttery and rich they are. They are flaky almost to a fault and linger in your memory as you go about your day. It is because of these pastry deities in edible form that this eatery has won such acclaim and rabid love from locals. Even speaking ill of Arsicault is sometimes seen as taboo if you live in San Francisco.