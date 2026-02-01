The Best Way To Buy Beef In Bulk Without Breaking The Bank

Beef prices seem to be constantly climbing, making it frustrating to shop for steak. If you want to eliminate the struggle of trying to figure out the best cut of meat at a grocery store while saving money, there is an unexpected way to do it. Instead of buying beef whenever you need it, buy a full, half, or quarter of a cow in advance. This is called buying "cow shares" or "beef shares," and you can do it from the comfort of your own home.

When choosing your share, you may have a lot of questions, from the difference between grass-fed and grain-fed beef to how long it will take to receive your beef. Once you locate a farm or dealer selling shares, it's a good idea to contact them and ask all the questions on your mind. This includes asking about additional fees and processing.

First, you'll select the share size, with a quarter being around 90 to 130 pounds and a whole cow being around 400 pounds. This is usually the hanging weight — the weight after a cow is slaughtered and has certain parts removed — and is more than the actual amount of beef you end up with. Reserve your share online or in person if you live near farmland, then wait for enough shares to be sold. Once this happens, the farmers will spend the next few weeks processing the cows and getting them ready. Some farms will send the beef to a butcher, or you'll need to arrange one and pay them separately, to section your share up into cuts. You should expect ribeye, ground beef, tri-tip, stew meat, even bones and organs for stock.