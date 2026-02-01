We Desperately Miss When Fast Food Chains Offered This Collectible Item

Sure, the toys inside fast food kids' meals are fun, but what if you're an adult and still like the idea of a little take-home treat with your food? Well, if you remember the 1970s, '80s, or '90s, you probably know that there used to be something for you, and it was even more fun than McDonald's old-school Happy Meal toys. For years, fast food restaurants across the United States offered novelty collectible glasses as part of promotional drives. The glasses were often high quality and durable, like the McDonald's "Flintstones" mug series, which featured a set of four different solid glass mugs for customers to collect.

Most of the glasses were movie tie-ins and would be available for a limited time only, a tactic fast food chains used to get diners to spend more. Products featuring Disney animations, Star Wars, the Muppets, and more were released in promotional glass form. McDonald's also released glasses featuring the McDonaldland characters, which dedicated collectors can still scout out online today. Burger King also released glasses in the 1970s that featured the King himself and a variety of members of what can only be called the Burger Court.