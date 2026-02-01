Why Wintergreen Life Savers Spark In Your Mouth, According To Science

In many senses, Wint-O-Green Life Savers are pretty boring, especially compared to bolder sweets like stinging sour candies. However, the refreshing circular mints are also quite literally the flashiest candy around, thanks to a curious phenomenon: when you bite on a wintergreen-flavored Life Saver, the candy emits a clearly visible spark in your mouth. It seems magical, but just like why cookies and milk are the best pairing and why grapes ignite in the microwave, this astonishing occurrence has a fascinating (and totally logical) scientific explanation.

Basically, the friction produced by biting into a hard Life Saver creates something called triboluminescence. This is essentially the same process that creates lightning, but on a much smaller scale. Any friction-producing activity — ripping off a piece of tape, tearing open a package of your favorite new snack, or crushing a sugar cube — emits a small amount of triboluminescence. This tiny spark usually goes unnoticed because it's largely ultraviolet light, which isn't visible to the human eye.

However, in the case of Wint-O-Green Life Savers, the glow is especially notable because the refreshing mints contain methyl salicylate (aka wintergreen oil). This fluorescent flavoring absorbs the ultraviolet light and turns it into visible blue light, allowing candy chewers to see tiny sparks in their mouths.