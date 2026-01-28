11 Things To Avoid Eating On Valentine's Day

The ancient Romans celebrated the first version of Valentine's Day –– Lupercalia –– right around February 14, worshipping a god of fertility and reveling in animal sacrifice and randomized hookups. Hundreds of years later, Pope Gelasius I decided to dedicate the holiday instead to a saint named Valentine, who may or may not have existed and might have been martyred by a Roman emperor. But the origin of our modern Valentine traditions — including heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and expensive bouquets of roses — goes back to the Victorian era in England. (Although you can do better than just a box of chocolates for a gift, no?)

By the early 1900s, the company that would be Hallmark started selling the first mass-marketed Valentine's Day cards, and it's been a commercialized holiday in the U.S. ever since. However, it wasn't until the mid-20th century that it became a night for couples to eat out, sparked by modernization and the post-war American boom. Soon, Valentine's Day would represent one of the busiest nights of the year for restaurants. According to a 2023 Popmenu poll, about 40% of U.S. adults planned to eat out on February 14. The question then arises: What should they be eating? Or rather, what shouldn't they be eating, if they're looking to enjoy an undisturbed evening of lovey-dovey? Glad you asked, because we're here to help. Welcome to everything you should avoid eating on Valentine's Day. Table for one?