Here's Exactly When You Hit Your Soup With Fresh Herbs For Maximum Flavor

A cozy homemade soup isn't quite right without fresh herbs adding nuance and oomph to your bowl. Every one of our favorite winter soup recipes is that much better with basil, thyme, or rosemary — but there's a right way to add fresh herbs to your soup for the biggest delivery on flavor. If you don't add them at the right time, all those bright, zesty, punchy notes just disappear into the rest of the soup. To learn how to sidestep that issue, we talked to Scott Thomas, owner of the grillmasters' blog The Grillin' Fools, for some expert insight on just when to add fresh herbs to the pot. He said you should add fresh herbs at the end of cooking, just before the soup is served.

"I like to put delicate herbs in just a few minutes before serving," Thomas said. "Allow them to fully integrate into the dish without losing the flavor that can happen if you put them in early and let the flavors leech away."

Add sturdier herbs like rosemary, thyme and oregano at the beginning of the process because their flavor will remain strong as the soup cooks. Fresh dill, basil, and other softer herbs go in last to keep their flavors strong and distinct. Thomas explained, "The flavor can be lost if you drop them in and three hours later, serve the dish. Basically their potency drops if left in the hot dish too long before eating."