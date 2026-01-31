This Bacon Storage Trick Lets You Cook Exactly The Amount You Need Every Time

Bacon may be an almost-perfect food, but it does have one big drawback. No, we're not talking about its dubious nutritional properties, but the fact that bacon doesn't last all that long once the package is opened . According to the USDA , it only stays good for about a week, and after that, it can get rancid or moldy. It's all well and good if you plan to use up the entire package all at once, but if you just want a few strips at a time, how can you keep them fresh for over a week?

You can always toss the whole package in the freezer, but if you want to ensure you can cook the exact amount you need, you'll need to take one extra step. Robert Cornett, who works as an executive chef at the Rancho de Los Caballeros dude ranch in Arizona, suggests you freeze individual strips.

"Portioning before freezing is key," Cornett explained. "Separate slices with parchment, roll or stack them, and freeze raw. This preserves quality and allows precise portion control — critical in both home and professional settings." (Budget-friendly tip: You can also use wax paper, which tends to be a bit cheaper than parchment.) He went on to say of this technique, "It's practical and effective. It prevents slices from sticking together and makes it easy to cook exactly what you need while protecting the bacon from freezer damage."