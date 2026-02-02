Cockroaches In Your Coffee? It's More Likely Than You Think

One of the great things about living in the present day is that you don't have to worry as much about your food making you sick. Thanks to the wonders of modern science and medicine, as well as some sensible regulations by organizations like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — founded in response to some truly horrifying meatpacking plants — we can enjoy safer, more reliable food. However, that doesn't mean there aren't still some unsavory aspects of food production. For instance, there may be tiny bits of cockroach in your coffee.

There is anecdotal evidence suggesting that pre-ground coffee has contained trace amounts of cockroach material for decades. In a 2009 NPR interview, prominent biology professor Dr. Douglas Emlen recounted the lengths a colleague would go to get fresh, non-cockroach-y coffee. We'd love to tell you it's no longer an issue, but these days, it very much is. The trouble with cockroaches in coffee beans (aside from the obvious) is that, once they get in there (usually lured in by the appeal of a large, dark, fragrant warehouse) and get ground up, it's pretty much impossible to get them out unless you have a microscope, a tiny pair of tweezers, and a lot of time on your hands.