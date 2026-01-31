The Hated Bottled Water Brand No One Will Even Panic Buy Before A Snowstorm

This reputation Dasani has had seems to stem from a few things. Coca-Cola, the parent product of the brand, describes the water as being "purified and enhanced with a proprietary blend of minerals to give it the clean, fresh taste you want from water." Note that Coca-Cola doesn't say where it sources the water itself — it's not touted as spring water, nor is Coca-Cola describing its source as being remarkable in any way. It's just, well, "purified." To be fair, the brand isn't claiming the water is necessarily remarkable, just that it's clean. (Bottled water can be a little confusing, but we have a guide explaining each category.)

An entire country won't even sell Dasani, as the U.K banned sales of it outright, starting in 2004. That fiasco reads almost like a comedy of errors, as the brand's launch there was riddled with problems. First, U.K. customers weren't particularly interested in a purified water product, since their then-current water supply was fine for most people. Subsequent poor press and media representation only made the brand seem more unappealing. Finally, the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the British public food safety and health regulation body, found that Dasani contained what it considered an unsuitable level of bromate, which is considered a potential carcinogen (but is more likely to cause stomach issues in larger quantities). That spelled the death knell for it overseas, and it hasn't been sold there ever since. Apparently, Dasani's reputation over here at home just isn't all that great either, based off the chatter I see on the internet. Normally beggars can't be choosers, but when Dasani's involved, apparently some people would rather go without.