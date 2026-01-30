If Bison Are Protected Animals, How Come We Can Eat Them?

Last fall, I found myself facing a dilemma while sitting in front of a bowl of bison chili. I'd eaten this staple American food before, but I was now enjoying it at Dogwood Canyon Nature Park's restaurant right after admiring the reserve's protected bison herd. As I brought hot scoops of chili to my mouth, I thought about the baby bison that I'd just seen playing next to their massive parents. I pictured Takota, a rare white bison who stood out like a twinkling star. Was I being contradictory by supporting bison conservation while also eating their meat?

Unfortunately, the answer is neither simple nor straightforward, because bison have a complicated legal status. The majority of bison are livestock, and raised on privately-owned property, mainly for their meat. A smaller group lives in managed herds within confined reserves that may be private (like Dogwood Canyon) or federal (like Yellowstone National Park). The species as a whole is considered near-threatened, so killing them requires a license, and only a few states have made it legal to hunt them with a permit.

Protected bison aren't completely safe from culling, since some reserves allow controlled hunts to manage populations. Still, the bison that end up on our plates are typically livestock. For instance, Dogwood Canyon sources its bison meat from a local farm rather than its own herd, as Brooke Richardson — the senior marketing manager at the Johnny Morris Foundation Conservation Attractions, which include the nature park — told me in person.