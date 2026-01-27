Aldi's Stainless Steel Steamer Is A Steal For Less Than $10

One great thing about using a collapsible steamer basket like the one Aldi is selling is that it not only takes up less storage space than a non-collapsible one, but it can also easily adjust itself to different pot sizes. To use it, put it into a pot with about an inch of water, just enough so it reaches the bottom of the basket. Put whatever it is you're steaming into the basket, then cover the pot with a lid and turn up the heat so the water boils. As the food cooks, check every so often to make sure the water hasn't all boiled away.

When you think of steam cooking, vegetables may be what come to mind first, but probably not potatoes. Yes, spuds are delicious when baked, but did you know that pre-steaming is the extra step to take for the creamiest baked potatoes? Frozen dumplings, too, are quite tasty when steamed, and you can also steam eggs in their shells instead of boiling them. (It takes about six minutes for soft-cooked and 12 for hard.) You can even steam-cook eggs out of their shells in a Cantonese dish called waat dan. The name translates from Cantonese to "slippery egg," and it is made by beating eggs with water and broth and steaming the mixture in a heat-proof dish. Cake, too, can be steamed, as a Japanese dish called mushi pan is basically a steam-cooked cupcake that can be either sweet or savory. There's a whole world of steamed foods waiting out there, and with this $5.99 Aldi steamer basket, you'll be well on your way to discovering them.