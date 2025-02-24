You Don't Need A Steamer To Steam Your Favorite Foods At Home

With boiling water, you can start steaming your food without any special equipment. Using any pan you have with a wide surface area and high walls, add enough water to fill an inch in the pan. After that, you can choose your own adventure depending on the other tools you have on hand.

One of the most basic methods is to use a wide dinner plate, flipped upside down. Take three sheets of aluminum foil, ball them up individually, and place them into the pan to act as "legs" for the plate to rest on. Put the upside-down plate on top of the foil balls, cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid, and bring the water to a boil. At this point, you can place your food on the plate (the side facing up), cover the pot with the lid, and let your food cook.

I have also used a wire rack as a pseudo-food steamer in my kitchen at home. There are circular wire racks that fit into a regular pan, but I just lay my rectangular wire rack over the pan and place the lid on top of that. When the water comes to a boil you can just place whatever you are cooking over the hot water and replace the lid. The one problem with this method is that sometimes the lid does not properly fit if your food is slightly taller. But if that's the case, I like to flip a large metal bowl — or other heatproof material — upside down and use that as the makeshift lid to my makeshift steamer. With these DIY steaming options in your back pocket, you can go on ahead and discover why you should steam your cheeseburger.