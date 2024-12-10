How (And Why) To Steam A Cheeseburger
Steaming food is one of the healthier methods of cooking, as it retains most of the food's nutrients and uses no additional fats. It's super easy and takes minimal effort, yet you're probably only steaming a few foods like dumplings, veggies, or rice. Well, we're here to tell you that there's plenty of other foods you should steam, cheeseburgers included. You might think you've read that wrong, but steaming cheeseburgers results in a juicy, melt-in-your-mouth masterpiece. And if you've made homemade burgers before you'll know that one of the biggest challenges is keeping the meat tender.
Steamed cheeseburgers are a creation that originated in Connecticut and have stuck around for good reason. Making your own requires minimal tools and half the hassle of regular grilled burgers. Simply place your beef patties in a covered steam basket and steam for around 8 minutes, before adding your slices of cheese until fully melted. Although fattier beef is the best for burgers, you can use lean beef in this case, as steaming it will add moisture back in. To avoid making your patties tough, don't overwork the mixture when mixing seasonings into the beef. And for evenly cooked patties, make an indent in the middle of each patty before steaming.
Why you should steam your cheeseburgers
There's a few reasons why cheeseburgers should be the next food in your steaming basket. This cooking method is the perfect way to get a succulent and tender patty, since the moisture from the steam is infused into the meat. Steaming the cheese will allow it to melt into the crevices of the patty, providing an even juicer cheeseburger. This method is also less fussy than regular grilling, as it doesn't require flipping, close monitoring, or the inevitable cleanup of oil splatters.
If you're looking for a healthier alternative to regular cheeseburgers, this steaming method will be your best friend. While the meat gets steamed, the fats will melt off and get replaced with the steaming moisture. There is also no need for additional cooking oils or fats which are used when making regular burgers. This results in a lighter burger that is less calorie dense. Steamed food is also great for our digestion as it softens the fiber in the food, making it easier for us to digest and absorb the nutrients from the meat patties. Whether you're looking for healthy alternatives or want a more succulent patty, your cheeseburgers are just waiting to be steamed.