How (And Why) To Steam A Cheeseburger

Steaming food is one of the healthier methods of cooking, as it retains most of the food's nutrients and uses no additional fats. It's super easy and takes minimal effort, yet you're probably only steaming a few foods like dumplings, veggies, or rice. Well, we're here to tell you that there's plenty of other foods you should steam, cheeseburgers included. You might think you've read that wrong, but steaming cheeseburgers results in a juicy, melt-in-your-mouth masterpiece. And if you've made homemade burgers before you'll know that one of the biggest challenges is keeping the meat tender.

Steamed cheeseburgers are a creation that originated in Connecticut and have stuck around for good reason. Making your own requires minimal tools and half the hassle of regular grilled burgers. Simply place your beef patties in a covered steam basket and steam for around 8 minutes, before adding your slices of cheese until fully melted. Although fattier beef is the best for burgers, you can use lean beef in this case, as steaming it will add moisture back in. To avoid making your patties tough, don't overwork the mixture when mixing seasonings into the beef. And for evenly cooked patties, make an indent in the middle of each patty before steaming.