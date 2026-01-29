Transform Canned Tuna Into A Gourmet Sauce Without Breaking A Sweat
Let's face it, many people underrate the capabilities of canned tuna in the kitchen. While we wouldn't recommend eating tuna from the can every day, it certainly provides a major benefit in a handful of delicious recipes you should think about experimenting with. For example, among the absolute best uses of canned tuna is to make homemade tonnato sauce — a Northern Italian dressing that's as decadent as it is beneficial for many dishes. We spoke with Chef Matt Gaudet from Saltie Girl in Boston about how to easily make use of the tuna in your pantry by turning it into a delicious sauce.
"The simplest way is to blend canned tuna, a few anchovies, and capers until smooth, then add mayonnaise, lemon juice, and olive oil," Gaudet told The Takeout. "You should have a nice creamy, tasty condiment." This basic recipe accounts for several important tenets of a tonnato sauce, but is missing the all-important seasonings and flavorings you should add after the sauce is fully mixed together; the most common of which are garlic, salt, pepper, and sometimes parsley. Gaudet alluded to the fact that these ingredients are up to personal preference, and many would suggest tasting the sauce as you add them to pinpoint how much of each you need.
Variations of tonnato sauce and how to use it
While the standard recipe for tonnato sauce is as simple as it comes and can quickly be made using a food processor or a blender, the way to achieve the best version of this sauce is by being a bit more particular about both the quality of your ingredients and how you prepare them before blending. Gaudet is a strong believer in going the extra mile, explaining that his version of tonnato sauce involves a more elaborate process. "Fry a couple of eggs and blend those with roasted or confit garlic, fresh lemon juice, and a touch of harissa until smooth," Gaudet outlined, revealing his use of eggs instead of the more standard mayonnaise. He continued, "Add a delicious tinned ventresca tuna, some lightly smoked anchovies, and then capers, blend until smooth. Then slowly emulsify in a neutral oil until a mayo-like consistency ... Finally, fold in some finely chopped chervil and tarragon or maybe marjoram, and you are ready."
If you've put in the effort and used the best ingredients for your tonnato sauce, you'll likely want to get plenty of use out of this unique dressing. Luckily, it's a remarkably versatile sauce. Tonnato sauce is commonly used as a dip for vegetables or as a dressing for salads, but one can argue it's at its very best in meaty dishes. "[It's] a great addition to a sandwich, try it on a porchetta sandwich with chili roasted broccoli rabe," Gaudet recommended.