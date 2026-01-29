Transform Canned Tuna Into A Gourmet Sauce Without Breaking A Sweat

Let's face it, many people underrate the capabilities of canned tuna in the kitchen. While we wouldn't recommend eating tuna from the can every day, it certainly provides a major benefit in a handful of delicious recipes you should think about experimenting with. For example, among the absolute best uses of canned tuna is to make homemade tonnato sauce — a Northern Italian dressing that's as decadent as it is beneficial for many dishes. We spoke with Chef Matt Gaudet from Saltie Girl in Boston about how to easily make use of the tuna in your pantry by turning it into a delicious sauce.

"The simplest way is to blend canned tuna, a few anchovies, and capers until smooth, then add mayonnaise, lemon juice, and olive oil," Gaudet told The Takeout. "You should have a nice creamy, tasty condiment." This basic recipe accounts for several important tenets of a tonnato sauce, but is missing the all-important seasonings and flavorings you should add after the sauce is fully mixed together; the most common of which are garlic, salt, pepper, and sometimes parsley. Gaudet alluded to the fact that these ingredients are up to personal preference, and many would suggest tasting the sauce as you add them to pinpoint how much of each you need.