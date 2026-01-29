How To Add Canned Sardines To Your Dish Without Making Them Mushy

Sardines are having a moment. Tins decked out with artsy designs are taking over the shelves of specialty food stores. The salty fish show up screen-printed onto trendy tote bags and tea towels. Personally, I've always been suspicious of the little canned fish. I don't know how to incorporate their often overpowering flavor into dishes. I worry that they'll end up mushy. Still, I know many cooks use canned fish as a secret weapon. I'm just behind the times.

Chef Matt Gaudet of Saltie Girl, an upscale seafood spot in Boston, gave The Takeout tips on cooking with sardines. According to Gaudet, there's nothing wrong with a little mushiness. "Sometimes, the point of seasoning a dish is to have those sardines fall apart and meld with your other ingredients," he says. "But, if you want to showcase the [sardines], it is important to either add at the end very delicately, or work with them separately."

Cooking ingredients separately before adding them to the main dish can help prevent unwanted mushiness. It's true of vegetables, and, according to Gaudet, it's true of sardines. "I would have the sardines warming, if this is the desired delivery, separately in a seasoned oil bath," he says. "Quite gently, with a perforated spoon, remove the amount of pieces needed, drain briefly on a paper towel, finish with additional seasonings... then carefully apply to your dish as a final piece."