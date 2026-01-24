Emeril Lagasse Closes New Orleans Restaurant After Just 15 Months

Emeril Lagasse's Portuguese restaurant was a beautiful blip on the NOLA radar, but 34 Restaurant & Bar is closing its doors on January 31. With the announcement, diners are afforded about a week to book a reservation and try the paella and bacalhau, the jamón bar, the extensive Portuguese and Spanish wine list, and The Prego Portuguese steak sandwich – and, if you're near downtown New Orleans, the experience is worth the trip. Lagasse's 34 Restaurant & Bar combines Michelin-quality cuisine with homestyle cooking. It's a place where you can immerse yourself in the beauty of Portugal, from the tile work in the dining room to the bountiful dishes on the menu.

Emeril Group released a statement noting that 34 Restaurant & Bar will shutter because it became too expensive to operate. "The restaurant has been a true labor of love, but due to the high costs of operating in the current environment, we have made the difficult decision to close," the company said (via The Times-Picayune). The announcement comes just a few months after Emeril Lagasse's Florida restaurant, Emeril's Coastal, closed in October 2025. Until its closure, 34 remains one of 11 restaurants Lagasse owns, mostly located on cruise ships, and in Las Vegas and New Orleans, which is also home to Lagasse's flagship restaurant, Emeril's.