Top Chef Winner And Next Gen Chef Judge Kelsey Clark Arrested In Alabama

Contestants on the popular hit series "Top Chef" come from all walks of life. Some have backgrounds working in the finest Michelin-starred restaurants in the country, while others learned vital culinary lessons from working at McDonald's. Yet, one thing they all have in common is a dedication to being the best of the best, exuding professionalism at every turn. For that reason alone, you don't often see "Top Chef" alumni making headlines for breaking the law.

Sadly, that's exactly what people are seeing today with the recent arrest of Kelsey Barnard Clark. According to reports, on January 21, the "Top Chef" alum was booked into Alabama's Dothan City jail under suspicion that she was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. A lackluster performance when tasked by police officers to pass field sobriety tests landed Clark a one-way ticket to the pokey, but the cops weren't just making a random traffic stop when they approached her vehicle.

Dothan Police Department initially made contact with Clark in response to a call about someone slamming their car into a residential mailbox. As officers approached the vehicle in question, they quickly noted a powerful stench of alcohol coming from Clark. She also gave officers the general impression she shouldn't be driving in her condition, resulting in an embarrassing mugshot that's now plastered all over the internet.