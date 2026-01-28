The 4-Ingredient Trader Joe's Casserole That Starts With A Frozen Favorite

Social media is a great place to find easy, tasty cooking tips. From Chik-Fil-A menu hacks you need to try to viral feta pasta bakes, TikTok and Instagram have become reliable sources for new dishes and cooking inspiration. This time, the hot food hack comes from Trader Joe's in the form of a dumpling casserole that's both savory and decadent. Best of all, it only needs four ingredients.

The viral Trader Joe's pot sticker bake has a few slightly different versions, but most of them have the same base ingredients. All you need is a bag of Chicken Gyoza Potstickers, a can of coconut cream, Thai Style Red Curry Sauce, and Soyaki sauce. You can also use coconut milk, and you should add some minced garlic for a more complex flavor. Whisk the wet ingredients together in a baking dish, then place the still-frozen potstickers evenly throughout. Cover with foil and pop it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about half an hour. Take it out when everything is bubbly and cooked through. At the end, add sliced green onions and cilantro as a garnish and a pop of color, and top it all with some Chili Onion Crunch for a spicy kick.

The result is a cozy, rich dish that people are raving about. One commenter on TikTok said, "Let me tell you my family has requested it every week for the last month." Some Redditors were also fans, with one saying, "I thought it was such an easy quick pan-asian weeknight meal that is budget-friendly. I ate it recently when it started getting colder and it hits the spot with fresh cooked rice."