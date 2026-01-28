The 4-Ingredient Trader Joe's Casserole That Starts With A Frozen Favorite
Social media is a great place to find easy, tasty cooking tips. From Chik-Fil-A menu hacks you need to try to viral feta pasta bakes, TikTok and Instagram have become reliable sources for new dishes and cooking inspiration. This time, the hot food hack comes from Trader Joe's in the form of a dumpling casserole that's both savory and decadent. Best of all, it only needs four ingredients.
The viral Trader Joe's pot sticker bake has a few slightly different versions, but most of them have the same base ingredients. All you need is a bag of Chicken Gyoza Potstickers, a can of coconut cream, Thai Style Red Curry Sauce, and Soyaki sauce. You can also use coconut milk, and you should add some minced garlic for a more complex flavor. Whisk the wet ingredients together in a baking dish, then place the still-frozen potstickers evenly throughout. Cover with foil and pop it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about half an hour. Take it out when everything is bubbly and cooked through. At the end, add sliced green onions and cilantro as a garnish and a pop of color, and top it all with some Chili Onion Crunch for a spicy kick.
The result is a cozy, rich dish that people are raving about. One commenter on TikTok said, "Let me tell you my family has requested it every week for the last month." Some Redditors were also fans, with one saying, "I thought it was such an easy quick pan-asian weeknight meal that is budget-friendly. I ate it recently when it started getting colder and it hits the spot with fresh cooked rice."
Why this viral recipe is so worth trying
One of the best reasons to give this recipe a shot is the quick cleanup factor. You don't have to prep a bunch of stuff in advance or use a lot of dishes in order to make it. One pan, a measuring cup, and a whisk are really the only tools you need. The whole thing takes about 40 minutes from start to finish, so you can clean your tools while it bakes, leaving you only one pan to wash afterward.
Another reason why this recipe is awesome is that it's inexpensive to put together. TikTok has the best food trends when it comes to cheap dollar store meals, but Trader Joe's is also known for its reasonable prices, and such is the case here. The base ingredients come to about $24 in total, and it's big enough to feed multiple people. The chicken gyoza itself is only $3.99 per 16-oz bag, so you could easily double the number of dumplings used without spending a ton extra.
Lastly, this recipe is easy to customize. Many versions of the hack involve adding a vegetable, like spinach, bok choy, or broccoli. There's even a modified vegan version of it. You can add proteins to it, try it with additional honey or rice vinegar in the sauce, or top it with spicy peppers to give it an extra zing. No matter how you decide to change up this viral sensation, the final product is so addictive that the base ingredients may end up as Trader Joe's products you buy every time.