The Easy Trick To Keeping Ground Beef Super Moist As It Browns In A Skillet

Whether you're whipping up some ground beef to use in your chili (hopefully without beans if you're preparing it Texas-style), prepping it for Taco Tuesday, or just adding a bit of savory flavor to your meatloaf, there are plenty of reasons why you might want to brown your ground beef as opposed to merely cooking it. Browning anything is a great way to add extra roasty flavor, and that's especially true when it comes to beef. But how do you brown your meat without letting it get all dry and desiccated in the skillet? We talked to George Ryle of Swaledale Butchers, and he advised us to toss a bit of water into the skillet to keep things nice and moist.

"Over a gentle heat, a little bit of water in the skillet could help to keep the beef moist by providing a high-humidity environment, which will slow the loss of moisture in the meat," said Ryle, who suggested 75 to 100 milliliters, which is about ⅓ cup. However, it's not as simple as water making things wet. "Water, or any liquid, on its own is not enough to ensure meat stays moist," he said. "If you overcook a braising cut, it can end up dry, despite the fact it was cooked in liquid."