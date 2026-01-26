You're Better Off Avoiding Dessert Altogether At Texas Roadhouse

At Texas Roadhouse, you gotta go big or go home. And you're not leaving without a few better-ish dessert options to satisfy that sweet tooth. After all, you're already full of ribeyes and Cactus Blossoms — what have you got to lose? If you love chocolate and strawberries, one of our favorite off-menu Texas Roadhouse dessert sauce swaps drizzles the cheesecake's strawberry sauce over the Big Ol' Brownie, instead of the standard chocolate sauce. You'll have to ask for it, but this centuries-old flavor combo lightens that heavy brownie with the hit of acid it desperately needs.

Elsewhere on the menu, most people would agree that a sweet potato loaded with honey cinnamon caramel sauce, toasted mini marshmallows, and sometimes even candied pecans, is indeed a bona fide dessert. Feeling frisky enough to order a small tub of honey cinnamon butter to go? You can easily throw down on a tray of mind-bending homemade Rice Krispie treats at home. Still, of all the steakhouse chain's offerings, you'd be hard pressed to find a fan who can resist those honey-sweetened, freshly-baked Texas Roadhouse bread rolls.

And, considering how many think the accompanying honey cinnamon butter makes them too sweet to sit with the savory sides, you could bump this appetizer to the end of the meal, and do like this Redditor, who said, "I take the bread and the butter home and make french toast with it the next morning." Sounds like you'll be waking up to the best Texas Roadhouse dessert for breakfast.