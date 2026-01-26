The Simple Mistake That's Ruining Your Chicken Noodle Soup And How To Avoid It

Whether you're quickly throwing it together after a long day or taking the time to elevate chicken noodle soup with extra mushrooms, one common mistake can turn the perfect sick day food into a disappointing bowl of mush. It's no secret to most home cooks that the ingredient giving body to the dish can easily be overcooked. Instead of enhancing an otherwise exceptional dish, those soggy noodles drag it into the gutter of unappetizing fare.

When The Takeout spoke with Stephanie Loaiza from Six Sisters' Stuff, she assured us that cooking noodles to perfection isn't difficult –- it just requires being mindful about adding them at the correct time. "For chicken noodle soup, which generally uses egg noodles, you'll want to add them as the very last step before serving," she said. "If you plan on eating the soup immediately, take the soup off the heat as soon as the noodles are cooked completely."

Unfortunately, this means you can't get distracted and walk away while the noodles are cooking to ensure they don't become overdone. And if you are making the soup in anticipation of the fam getting hungry later, you'll want to pull the soup off the heat a little early. "If you plan on letting the soup sit for a while before eating, slightly undercook the noodles, and they will finish cooking in the heat of the soup without getting soggy," Loaiza said. Of course, if you're making chicken noodle soup way ahead of time, you'll want to utilize a different approach.