Buc-Ee's Plans To Build The World's Largest Convenience Store — Breaking Its Own Record

Convenience stores are typically small (it's even part of Merriam-Webster's definition), but Buc-ee's, the cult-favorite Texas-based chain, is pushing the limit. The chain plans to open the world's largest convenience store in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Admittedly, the planned 76,245 square foot store pales in comparison to big box shops. The average Walmart Supercenter clocks in at 179,000 square feet, while a standard Target spans 125,000. Still, standard convenience stores cover 5,000 square feet or less.

Buc-ee's already holds the record for the world's largest convenience store at its 75,593 square foot location in Luling, Texas. Plans for the Fort Pierce location include over 700 parking spaces, 120 gas pumps, and 18 electric vehicle charging stations. Official approval is still pending, but Buc-ee's hopes to open the store sometime in late 2027 or early 2028. The store will offer a respite for travelers driving I-95 between Palm Beach and Cape Canaveral, 24 hours a day. Aside from fuel and snacks, Buc-ee's official site boasts that visitors can find "the cleanest restrooms in America."