Buc-Ee's Plans To Build The World's Largest Convenience Store — Breaking Its Own Record
Convenience stores are typically small (it's even part of Merriam-Webster's definition), but Buc-ee's, the cult-favorite Texas-based chain, is pushing the limit. The chain plans to open the world's largest convenience store in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Admittedly, the planned 76,245 square foot store pales in comparison to big box shops. The average Walmart Supercenter clocks in at 179,000 square feet, while a standard Target spans 125,000. Still, standard convenience stores cover 5,000 square feet or less.
Buc-ee's already holds the record for the world's largest convenience store at its 75,593 square foot location in Luling, Texas. Plans for the Fort Pierce location include over 700 parking spaces, 120 gas pumps, and 18 electric vehicle charging stations. Official approval is still pending, but Buc-ee's hopes to open the store sometime in late 2027 or early 2028. The store will offer a respite for travelers driving I-95 between Palm Beach and Cape Canaveral, 24 hours a day. Aside from fuel and snacks, Buc-ee's official site boasts that visitors can find "the cleanest restrooms in America."
The world's largest convenience store is part of Buc-ee's expansion plan
Buc-ee's was founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Since then, the chain — with its iconic beaver mascot — has expanded to 54 locations. Most of the Buc-ee's stores are in Texas, but the chain started expanding throughout the Midwest and South in 2019.
Now, Buc-ee's plans to expand even further. The Fort Pierce location is one of 19 locations expected to open between 2026 and 2028. Still, the chain's founder and CEO, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, insists that he's "not in this for a number." In a 2025 interview, he told Texas A&M University, "We're just having fun, enjoying ourselves, providing our services and doing what we do for the community."
Buc-ee's locations embrace that fun-first ethos. Aside from squeaky-clean bathrooms, customers can find clothing, toys, home decor, and larger-than-life effigies of the chain's beaver mascot. Plus, there's the food and drink selection: Buc-ee's is famous for its brisket, beaver nuggets, and cream soda. That's not all, though. The chain offers such a wide variety of fudge that customers often find themselves overwhelmed by choice. The upcoming extra-large location promises even more of what's great about this cult favorite. Even though the store won't open for another few years, it'll be worth a stop if you find yourself in Fort Pierce once it does.