The Unexpected Dinner Leftover That Makes A Perfect Pie Crust In A Pinch

Let's say you're making a savory pie or quiche one fine afternoon and you suddenly notice you don't have any flour for a pastry crust! Are your dreams of pie-filled dinner dashed? Not quite. There's one ingredient you can use for a flour-free pie crust which you might already have stored as leftovers — rice. That's right, with rice you can make a nutritious, structurally sound, and gluten-free pie crust in just a few simple steps.

First, you either need to make 2 cups of rice or warm up about as much leftover rice. Brown rice is often good here as it's a healthier option than white rice. Then, mix it with a binder such as ¼ cup of Romano or Fontina cheese and perhaps an egg. You can forego a binder altogether and just use the rice, but it won't hold together as well. With a spoon, press the rice mixture down firmly into a pie tin to form a crust. At this point, you can parbake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for three minutes or until it holds its shape and starts to brown. In some cases, you may want it cooked longer for added firmness. If you're using fillings that are thick and unlikely to slip through the cracks, you may not need to parbake at all.

You can customize this crust with herbs, different cheeses, oils, and spices. This is best suited for savory dishes, so consider adding Tex-Mex seasonings for Midwestern fusion pies or olive oil if you're making a Mediterranean pie. No matter how you tweak this recipe, you just need to start with rice.