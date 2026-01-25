The US State That Produces The Most Cranberries Is Far Above The Rest

Even when it's not Thanksgiving, there are plenty of ways to enjoy cranberries. Apart from the famous cranberry sauce (and all the treats you can make with the leftovers), you can also enjoy the tart fruit in baked goods, juice, the candied snacks that remind you of grandma, and even cranberry ketchup for roasted meats. But where do all those cranberries come from? Well, the odds are pretty good that they were harvested in Wisconsin, which produced a hefty 5.3 million barrels of cranberries in 2025.

Why does Wisconsin grow so many cranberries? Well, it comes down to geography and cool climate. The sandy soil of northern and central Wisconsin is great for cranberry bogs — nutrient-poor wetlands — but challenging for growing most other crops. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is a significantly larger state than Massachusetts, which is the No. 2 cranberry-producing state at 1.8 million barrels in 2025 — just a little over a third of Wisconsin's output. Oregon is even further behind with 560,000 barrels — a tenth of Wisconsin's cranberry harvest.