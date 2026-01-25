Stop Throwing Away Green Onion Roots And Put Them To Work For A Future Meal

Green onions are a fantastic garnish for numerous dishes as well as a tangy main ingredient in some regional cuisines. While they're pretty easy to prepare, you may find you're often left with the root-covered bottoms which wind up in either the trash or compost. However, one mistake you are making with leftover food is letting those rooty little butt ends go to waste. Instead, you can use them to regrow a whole new green onion!

The method for this is incredibly simple. At the end of dinner prep, take your green onion bottoms and place them into a small bowl or cup with the cut sides up. Fill the cup with water until the roots are covered, but stop before they're completely submerged. Now, place them in an area that gets tons of sunlight, such as a windowsill. Alternatively, you can plant the roots directly into the soil. You won't notice regrowth as quickly, but it'll still work. While green onions and chives are not the same thing, you can also use this technique on those and other similar members of the onion family.

Once you have your green onion in some water, you'll notice regrowth almost immediately. You'll likely see new tips sprouting within a week as long as you change the water every few days. Once green onions are about five inches tall, you can plant them in your garden or in their own planter box. At six inches, you can begin clipping or harvesting from them as needed. You can even eat the flowers.