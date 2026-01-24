There's a common fear among consumers that the fish they pick up from the store isn't fresh and could thus be dangerous to eat. While we can try to ensure that we're consuming fresh fish by shopping at grocery stores known for providing high-quality seafood, there's also a lot of merit in a good old-fashioned smell test to understand whether your tuna steak is exactly the quality you want it to be. The simple rule is that tuna fish is meant to have minimal smell to it, although a mild iron smell is often present and is perfectly acceptable under certain circumstances.

We discussed this iron smell in particular with Eric Fernandez, the associate director of culinary at The Culinary Edge, who explained that smelling iron in tuna steak is generally considered commonplace but can be alarming if it's an especially strong aroma. "An irony smell can be normal in fresh tuna because tuna is rich in myoglobin (the pigment in muscle that can read as metallic)," Fernandez explained. "It shouldn't be sharp or sour, and usually comes from the bloodline more than the edible protein if it is still attached." Similarly, a strong metallic smell from raw tuna at a restaurant can indicate that it has been stored in a metal container for a long period of time which will chemically interact with the fish in the process. This exposure (known as metal leaching) isn't inherently dangerous, but could negatively impact the fish's taste.