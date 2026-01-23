Food In Federal Prisons Isn't Just Bad, Sometimes It's Dangerous — Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You'd be naive to think that food in federal or state prison is up to par with a gourmet meal by Bobby Flay. Honestly, you'd be naive to think the food is even slightly enjoyable. Food in prison is used to further punish inmates, lacking both nutrition and basic moral decency. Cell phone images smuggled out of American correctional facilities showcase the food being served in chow halls barely looks edible. This presents a slew of health risks for incarcerated individuals.

In 2020, Impact Justice conducted a study of food in American prisons. The study produced many unfortunate statistics, like 62% of inmates stating they rarely (if ever) were given fresh vegetables and 94% saying they did not receive enough food to feel full. The report additionally found that, on average, American prisons spend $3 per day on food per inmate. The food prisoners did receive was of the poorest quality. A 2021 federal lawsuit from Mississippi alleged food was "spoiled, rotten, molded, or uncooked" and contaminated with rat, bird, and insect feces. Shockingly, formerly incarcerated individuals reported seeing "not for human consumption" labels on food boxes. These boxes contained "chicken" as well as "deli meats" such as bologna, ham, and salami.

Exploring prisoners' health conditions, the U.S. Department of Justice has revealed 44% of incarcerated individuals experience chronic health issues (compared to 31% of the general public) and are 150% more likely to develop conditions like diabetes, asthma, and hypertension as well as hearing, visionary, cognitive, and ambulatory disabilities. Prison cookbooks give outsiders a microscopic glimpse into prison food, yet these cookbooks don't capture the emotional hardship that comes with this consumption.