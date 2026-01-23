The Aldi Copycat Snack That Customers Say Is Better Than Goldfish

Shoppers say Savoritz Turtles Baked Snack Crackers just taste better than Goldfish. "I bought actual Goldfish the other week and felt they weren't as flavorful as the turtles," said one Facebook commenter. Another wrote, "I get them all the time for my kindergarten students for snack! They love them."

They have a bold flavor that comes from the crackers themselves, and the Extra Cheddar variety even has a coating of cheese dust. One Redditor said, "Do yourself a favor and pick up the extra cheesy ones next time. I accidentally bought them one time, and the whole house lost their mind."

Even if the flavor wasn't remarkable, the cute shape of these crackers might still keep them on the list of Aldi dupes that are better than name brand. Shoppers love that each cracker is an adorable, friendly turtle with a smiling design. "My kids call them 'turtle fish.' We love them!" one shopper wrote on Facebook, and another shared, "We are obsessed with these turtle crackers. They are so cute, and, honestly, they taste better than Goldfish to me!"

Parents love that Aldi's turtle crackers are baked instead of fried, unlike many salty snacks. Aldi's version and Goldfish are both baked and relatively comparable nutritionally — per 30-gram serving, the turtles actually have a little more sodium than Goldfish (250 milligrams compared to 230 milligrams), but both have 140 calories. Not too many seem to mind the extra salt, though, as one Facebook user wrote this: "The flavor is absolutely incredible. I've been missing out. I think I found my new favorite snack cracker at Aldi!"