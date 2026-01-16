This Food Hall Chain Is Shutting Down Its Chicago And Boston Markets

After six years operating in the heart of two of America's most plentiful foodie cities, Time Out Markets in Chicago and Boston will be closing their doors in January 2026. Media company Time Out Group announced that both locations will be closing on January 23 thanks to a decline in foot traffic after the pandemic, and the continuous rise of operating costs.

In a statement about the Chicago closure posted to the Time Out website, Time Out Market CEO Michael Marlay said, "Following the pandemic, we have seen the Chicago Market recover and grow, and we have focused on initiatives driving further growth; however, footfall until today remains inconsistent in the area due to ongoing hybrid working and in addition, operating costs have increased — all of which prevents consistent profitability."

Marlay conveyed similar reasoning behind the Boston closure to local news outlets. Both markets were home to a rotation of roughly 15 to 17 different eateries, as well as local bars. While Time Out Markets featured some of the best culinary talent in Boston and Chicago, now you'll have to hit up other local spots for classic Chicago hot dogs, or take a bite out of history at the oldest food hall in Boston, instead.