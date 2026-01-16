This Food Hall Chain Is Shutting Down Its Chicago And Boston Markets
After six years operating in the heart of two of America's most plentiful foodie cities, Time Out Markets in Chicago and Boston will be closing their doors in January 2026. Media company Time Out Group announced that both locations will be closing on January 23 thanks to a decline in foot traffic after the pandemic, and the continuous rise of operating costs.
In a statement about the Chicago closure posted to the Time Out website, Time Out Market CEO Michael Marlay said, "Following the pandemic, we have seen the Chicago Market recover and grow, and we have focused on initiatives driving further growth; however, footfall until today remains inconsistent in the area due to ongoing hybrid working and in addition, operating costs have increased — all of which prevents consistent profitability."
Marlay conveyed similar reasoning behind the Boston closure to local news outlets. Both markets were home to a rotation of roughly 15 to 17 different eateries, as well as local bars. While Time Out Markets featured some of the best culinary talent in Boston and Chicago, now you'll have to hit up other local spots for classic Chicago hot dogs, or take a bite out of history at the oldest food hall in Boston, instead.
Time Out Markets shutter, but the brand remains
Time Out Markets in Chicago and Boston were the brainchild of Time Out Group — a media company that was originally started in London, and has been in business since 1968. The brand focuses on hospitality and entertainment, and has launched Time Out Markets in major cities all around the world, in places like Dubai, Barcelona, Lisboa, Osaka, and Cape Town, South Africa. Each market serves as a hub of cultural and edible activity that reflects the heart of the city it showcases, thanks to the variety of iconic local foods assembled under one roof.
But just because Time Out is closing its Markets in Chicago and Boston doesn't mean the brand is leaving either of those cities. A press release from Time Out Group about the Chicago Market's closure stated, "Chicago, this isn't goodbye — it's see you around. And our Time Out Chicago website and social media channels will be right here, telling your stories, celebrating your flavors, and helping everyone experience the very best of what makes this place so special." In Boston, you may have to hunt down the best chowder in New England yourself, but you'll still be able to find the Time Out brand alive and well, online.